Bob Saget's Cause of Death Revealed

Bob Saget's family has released a statement confirming his cause of death.

In a statement to E! Online, the actor and comedian's family revealed he died of head trauma.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” his family shared in the statement.

“They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved. "

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world,” the statement continues, adding that “the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

News of the Full House alum's death first broke on January 9 by Florida's Orange County Sheriff's Office.

It was revealed that deputies had been called to Saget's Ritz-Carlton Prlando, Grand Lakes hotel room after being found unresponsive.

The star was on a comedy tour at the time, having performed the night before his body was found.

“He was everything to us,” Saget’s family said in a statement following his death, “and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Saget is survived by wife Kelly Rizzo and children Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer.

Rizzo paid tribute to Bob this week.

"One month without this incredible man," she said on social media.

"Bob truly lived life to its fullest."

Saget was most known for his role as Danny Tanner on the hit sitcom Full House, which aired from 1987-95 on ABC.

He returned for the Netflix sequel Fuller House, which aired for five seasons.

Saget was also well-known for his work on America's Funniest Home Videos.

She said he faced "so many hardships" in his life but kept an upbeat attitude, often telling her, "Look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible."

"And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world," she continued.

"We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him."

"He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest," Rizzo shared.

"Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy."

