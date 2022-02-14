Chad Season 2: First Look and Premiere Date!

Chad will be back on TBS in a few months.

The cabler announced Monday that 2021's #1 new scripted cable comedy series returns on Monday, April 11 at 10:00pm ET/PT.

The network also released a teaser of the upcoming second season starring creator, executive producer, and showrunner, Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live, Aladdin).

"Summer break is over and it's sophomore year for newly elected class president, Chad Amani (Pedrad)," reads the logline.

"In this hilarious second season, Chad deals with a scandal that quickly ends his presidency, has a surprising new love interest, and gets a visit from his tough-as-nails Iranian grandmother - all while continuing to worry about his popularity, and discovering new ways to relate to his Persian cultural roots."

"Chad's epic path to teenage self-realization is not always a straight line--but the support from his family and best friend Peter (Jake Ryan) keep Chad on track, giving him the confidence to help him become who he has always wanted to be - the most American boy in the history of the world."

Returning cast for season two will include Jake Ryan as Peter, Paul Chahidi as Uncle Hamid, Saba Homayoon as Naz, Chad's mother, Ella Mika as Chad's sister, Niki, Alexa Loo as Denise, and Thomas Barbusca as Reid.

Sara Malal Rowe has also been added to the lineup this season.

Pedrad is creator, executive producer and showrunner of the series.

TBS also confirmed a renewal for the Dwyane Wade-hosted The Cube.

"More games, more winners - and more Wade," the cable network teases.

The series follows contestant pairs who must demonstrate skill, nerve and determination as they endure seemingly simple physical and mental tasks - all while confined in 'The Cube,' an intimidating glass box with its own mind and attitude, in the hope of winning a major cash prize.

Working on their own or as a team, each pair has nine lives to complete seven games that are worth an increasing amount of money as they inch closer to taking home the $250,000 jackpot.

In addition to the Simplify assist and fan-favorite One Shot assist that allows teams the opportunity to call on superstar athlete Wade to take their place inside the Cube, the upcoming season will also feature a third assist for contestants to unlock when they reach the $50,000 game.

The third assist called Trial Run is a free practice attempt at a game - no prize for winning, no penalty for losing - but the big decision comes afterwards when they must decide whether to walk away or take that game on for real.

