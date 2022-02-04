Euphoria Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

Euphoria is not going anywhere.

HBO on Friday issued a renewal for the Zendaya-fronted drama, confirming it would be back for a third season.

The series follows 17-year-old Rue, who is struggling with addiction.

Euphoria Season 2 also stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP HBO Programming.

“We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

The show has experienced a ratings surge on the premium cabler, with Euphoria Season 2 Episode 1 amassing 14 million viewers across all platforms since its debut.

The numbers more than double the average for Euphoria Season 1, proving that a lot of people caught up on the show during the lengthy hiatus between seasons.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed production on Euphoria Season 2, meaning there was a two-and-a-half-year hiatus between seasons.

HBO did bring fans back to the universe with two pandemic-produced specials.

Euphoria Season 2 has put the characters in unimaginable situations.

Rue's addiction storyline has been at the center of the show as she has tried to conceal it to her nearest and dearest.

We are halfway through the season, digging into the characters' machinations as we go.

The beauty of the show is that it's unpredictable. The show moves from character to character with finesse.

With four episodes to go, there's no telling what will happen.

We hope there isn't another lengthy delay between seasons.

What are your thoughts on the pickup?

Hit the comments below.

