Euphoria Season Finale Trailer: Maddy vs. Cassie, Fez in Danger, & More!

The drama looks set to reach boiling point on the Euphoria Season 2 finale.

HBO has dropped the official trailer for the forthcoming finale, and it's looking increasingly likely that one of the main cast will not make it out of the season alive.

Fezco was ominously missing from Lexi's show on Euphoria Season 2 Episode 7, despite fans watching him get ready for the event.

The series conveniently left us in the dark about why he didn't make it, and the teaser shows him in a harrowing situation.

The police are seen raiding an undisclosed location, probably Fezco's home, which could explain why he's seen lying on the ground.

Blood is also in the shot, suggesting Fezco or someone close to him has been attacked.

OMG, right?

Custer has been adamant about turning on Fezco and Ashtray, while Faye looked completely and utterly conflicted about the whole scenario.

"When you died, it didn't feel real; it felt like a movie," Rue says in the latest narration.

"And this is the part where the character never recovers, the part where life takes them down."

"This is the scene that scars her forever."

The series likes to play with expectations, so if someone is dying, it may not have anything to do with Fez or Ashtray.

The trailer also hints at a brutal beatdown between Maddy and Cassie.

They were once BFFs, but their friendship imploded when Maddy learned that Cassie had been having an affair with her ex-boyfriend.

Both teenagers seemingly go to battle on the stage during the show as their fellow students and parents watch in horror.

Euphoria has experienced impressive ratings growth in its second season, with its premiere rising to a mammoth 17 million viewers.

How will it all end?

We have no idea, but we'll be tuning in to watch all of the insanity unfold.

Euphoria Season 2 concludes Sunday, February 27, on HBO.

Have a look at the clip below.

