Fallout: Walton Goggins To Headline Prime Video's TV Adaptation

The Fallout universe will expand on Prime Video.

That much we've known for a long time now, and now we know who will be the face of the TV adaptation.

Deadline is reporting that Walton Goggins has landed the lead role on the highly-anticipated project.

Unfortunately, details are scarce about who Goggins will be playing, but due to the nature of the videogame series, anything is possible.

The series entered development in 2020 with Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan set to oversee the project.

The series takes place in a wasteland set against the previous generation’s utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy.

"Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time," Joy and Nolan said in a joint statement when development kicked off.

"Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends."

"So we're incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios."

"Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen,” said Howard, executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios.

"But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right."

"We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios."

"Fallout is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it. And [Jonathan] and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life,” said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios.

