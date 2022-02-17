Go-Big Show Season 2 Episode 7: Three Exclusive Clips from the First Semi-Finals

TNT's spectacular Go-Big Show will crown a champion in a few short weeks.

Tonight, the first of two rounds of semi-finalists will meet to see who can out-WOW their competition.

TV Fanatic has three -- count 'em, THREE -- exclusive sneak peek clips to whet your appetite for the crazy to come.

First up is professional daredevil Levi Troutman, aka the KaMaKaZiE KiD, who walked away from a full-speed car crash on the Go-Big Show Season 2 Episode 4.

How does he top that? He lights himself on fire.

No, really. He lights himself on FIRE.

And then proceeds to run full-tilt through eleven plywood panels which are ALSO on fire.

There's a lot of fire.

From fire to bugs.

And snakes.

Did I mention the bugs?

Escape artist Andrew Parker's semi-final offering is to solve a pair of handcuffs and padlocks in ninety seconds while his own mother drops snakes on his head and snarky assistant, Jonathan, plops scorpions on his feet.

Obviously not one to opt for the easy route, Parker buries the two parts of his lockpick set in two separate buckets.

One is filled with millipedes while the other contains many, many screechy, hissy cockroaches that have both judges Dawson and T-Pain squirming with discomfort.

Finally, the Dare Daughter herself, Annaliese Nock, must top her wheel of death from Go-Big Show Season 2 Episode 2.

An 8th generation circus performer, Nock is delightfully cheerful as she scrambles up a fifty-foot pole to hang out blithely at the top as it waves and weaves back and forth.

Judge Cory Rhodes is definitely not a fan of heights as he jumps to his feet out of discomfort, unable to watch initially.

After performing a series of impressive contortions and physical holds, Nock suddenly calls for assistance and asks her dad, the famous daredevil clown Bello Nock, to join her on the neighboring fifty-foot pole.

Together, they manage a pole swap that freaks the judges out as both performers are working without nets or harnesses, a fact that is pointed out repeatedly.

It's mind-boggling that these three acts have peers that we don't have clips for, but by the time we're at the semi-finals, the cream is truly rising to the top.

Who are you rooting for? Who had you afraid to watch?

See who survives the cut when the Go-Big Show's Season 2 semi-final airs on TBS tonight 9/8c!

