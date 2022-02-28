Grey's Anatomy's Kevin McKidd Reacts to Owen's Fate

Grey's Anatomy left fans questioning Owen's fate for several months.

Despite a big sacrifice, Owen survived on Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 9, and Kevin McKidd opened up about the high-stakes drama to Deadline.

"For better or for worse, Owen is quite an impulsive man and has been for many years," the actor shared.

"He goes with his gut, sometimes he gets it right, sometimes he gets it wrong," he added of the fateful decision.

"In this instance, sitting in the front of the car, he sees the writing on the wall, and I think it was the right call."

"It was pretty noble of him to do that. I love that about Owen. He is very flawed as a man – as many people are – but he's got a very good heart at the end of the day."

"I think what he is doing with the veterans is all heart, putting himself in jeopardy, bending the rules, that’s the way he operates," McKidd added of Owen's tenacity to help people.

"Seeing these other vets in so much pain, he’s found it morally very hard to deal with it but he is led by his heart."

While there was a glimmer of hope for Owen, he has a long road to recovery ahead of him, but the accident will also kick off some more drama between him and Teddy.

"He just wants to get back to work, he wants to get to doing good medicine, to help the veterans, continue that project he feels very passionate about."

That being said, Owen's part in assisting war veterans will come to the forefront, paving the way for a lot of drama.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Owen also told Hayes the truth about it.

In response, Hayes confirmed he was leaving the hospital and taking his children to Ireland.

So, Richard Flood's character will be written out on Thursday's episode.

What are your thoughts on McKidd's comments on the developments?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.