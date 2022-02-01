Hallmark March Slate Includes When Calls the Heart, A Second Chance at Love, & More!

Hallmark is dishing out both romance and drama in March.

The cable network is giving fans news of what goodies will be on the air a whole month early.

As previously reported, When Calls the Heart Season 9 gets underway Sunday, March 6 at 8 p.m.

Repaying Lucas - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 12

"This season, Hope Valley is in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships," reads the cabler's description.

"The mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few members of the town running against one another."

"Elizabeth (Krakow) and Lucas (McNally) focus on their relationship beyond courtship, and as she gets to know Lucas better, she learns about his past which gives Elizabeth pause about their future."

Sounds intriguing, right?

In Galley Form - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 12

If you watch When Calls the Heart online, you know there was much drama at the close of When Calls the Heart Season 8.

It will be interesting to see how the series pivots with the new direction.

Saturday, March 12, marks the launch of Feeling Butterflies, a new original movie starring Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry.

"Emily’s (Wallace) booming butterfly business delivers monarchs to a birthday party where she meets single dad, Garrett," reads the logline.

Feeling Butterflies on Hallmark

"With the help of Garrett (McGarry) and his daughter, Emily’s business begins to take flight."

Simply put, it sounds like another fantastic romantic movie, and that's what Hallmark does best.

Meanwhile, a Second Chance at Love is set to premiere Saturday, March 26 at 8/7c.

"On the surface, Alicia (August) and Arnold’s (Joseph) marriage is picture perfect, however, there is something amiss," reads the description.

Gloria Reuben for Hallmark

"Arnold is ready to grow their family, but subconsciously Alicia is hesitant to the idea."

It continues:

Rather than face the problem head on, Alicia, the self-proclaimed "love doctor," immerses herself in her divorced parents Jack (La Salle) and Brenda’s (Reuben) dating affairs by setting them each up on a blind date dating app.

This movie reunites ER's Gloria Reuben and Eriq La Salle.

Eriq La Salle for Hallmark

If you're in the market for a movie with a mystery twist, then Hallmark Movies and Mysteries will have you covered with The Presence of Love.

"Adjunct professor Joss (Mumford) travels to England to visit the farm where her late mother grew up and bonds with single-father, Daniel (Morris), whose family now runs it," the description reads.

It bows Sunday, March 13 at 9 p.m.

What are your thoughts on all the Hallmark goodness?

Hit the comments.

