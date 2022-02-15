How I Met Your Father Renewed for Supersized Season 2 at Hulu

How I Met Your Father is a hit for Hulu.

The How I Met Your Mother follow-up has been renewed for Season 2, but with a lot more episodes than before.

The streamer has picked up 20 episodes, more line with its parent series, but considerably higher than your typical streaming service order.

“[Series creators] Isaac [Aptaker] and Elizabeth [Berger]’s inspired vision for How I Met Your Father has proven to be true appointment viewing that fans cannot get enough of week to week,” Jordan Helman, Head of Scripted Content at Hulu Originals, said in a statement.

“The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just starting to unfold and we’re thrilled to bring more of this group’s journey to our viewers with a supersized second season.”

How I Met Your Father has had a long road to the screen with previous iterations in the works since 2014.

This Is Us and Love, Victor showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger shepherd the series for Hulu.

HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas returned to exec produce the series alongside Aptaker and Berger.

"Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father," Bays and Thomas said in a joint statement when the show was picked up.

"We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)"

The story catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma star alongside Hilary Duff.

New episodes air Tuesdays.

