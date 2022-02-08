Hulu Sets Premiere Dates for Love, Victor Final Season, The Girl From Plainville, & More!

On Tuesday, Hulu took to the Television Critics Association winter press tour and revealed some premiere dates for upcoming shows.

We'll start with the bad news:

Love, Victor will end with its upcoming third season.

The streaming service announced Love Victor Season 3 will launch with all episodes on June 15.

"This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery -- not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be," reads the synopsis for the final season.

"With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures."

Love, Victor is a followpup to the 2018 movie, Love, Simon, and stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan, and Ava Capri.

Hulu also revealed its upcoming limited series, The Dropout, will arrive March 3.

Three episodes will be available on premiere date, and a new episode will air weekly.

The cast includes Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews.

Here is the logline:

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout,” the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong.

How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

Check out the trailer below.

Life & Beth, meanwhile, will receive its premiere on March 18.

All episodes will be available at once.

The comedy series stars Amy Schumer, Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Walker, and LaVar Walker.

Check out the trailer below.

The Girl From Plainville is set for March 29, 2022.

The series is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case.

Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox, and Norbert Leo Butz are set to star.

Woke Season 2 is set to launch April 8, with every episode dropping at once.

Lamorne Morris returns to headline the hit comedy series.

Cartoonist Keef Knight is now a popular activist on the rise, but he’s facing a world where “woke” has become big business.

Can Keef and his friends bring about real change, or is it just about the dollar$? And can Keef navigate this new world without destroying what he’s become?

Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, "Woke" continues to upend Black nerd and activist culture, deftly satirizing with a wink and a smile.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.