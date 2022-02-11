Killing Eve: Sandra Oh Teases Final Shot

The end is nigh for Eve and Villanelle.

Killing Eve Season 4 premieres later this month on BBC America and AMC+.

Sandra Oh confirmed Thursday during AMC Networks' TCA presentation that she and Jodie Comer got to work on the last scene together.

"Jodie and I were lucky enough to do the last shot of this show together," Oh dished, but said that it was "too much of a spoiler" to reveal anything about the location.

The star said that the scene was "technically challenging," but she was "very happy" to work with Comer on the pivotal scene.

We've known for a while now the series is ending, but there's no telling how the twisted tale will wrap up.

Here is the official logline:

After the emotional climax of Season Three, Eve (Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) are in very different places.

Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a “monster.”

Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit.

This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.

Killing Eve Season 3 spun out of control, with fewer thrills than the first two seasons, so it will be interesting to see how the show concludes.

The trailer certainly shows a lot of drama for the characters, but ending this kind of show will be tricky.

What are your thoughts on Oh and Comer shooting the final shot together?

How do you think the hit series will end?

Remember, you can watch Killing Eve online right here via TV Fanatic.

The final season premieres on BBC America on February 27, with episodes being made available a week earlier on AMC+.

