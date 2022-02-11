Kin, Creepshow, & Slasher Among AMC Network Renewals

AMC Networks is keeping a string of beloved series around.

Kin, Bloodlands, My Life Is Murder, Creepshow, and Slasher have all been picked up for additional seasons.

Kin Season 1 featured an all-star cast when it bowed in the fall, taking viewers to Dublin, Ireland, for a fast-paced drama.

When one of their own is brutally murdered, the Kinsellas step out to get revenge on those who wronged them.

The cast includes Charlie Cox, Aidan Gillen, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Clare Dunne.

The series was a TV Fanatic favorite from the very first scene, so we're excited to see how this plays out.

Slasher, which features a new setting and storyline every season, has locked in Eric McCormack as its new lead.

Slasher: Ripper, set to begin production this spring, takes the Slasher franchise back in time to the late 19 th century -- there’s a killer stalking the mean streets, but instead of targeting the poor and downtrodden like Jack the Ripper, The Widow is meting out justice against the rich and powerful.

The only person standing in the way of this killer is the newly promoted detective, Kenneth Rijkers, whose ironclad belief in justice may wind up being yet another victim of The Widow.

Developed and produced by Shaftesbury, Slasher: Ripper is executive produced by Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Thomas P. Vitale, Aaron Martin, Ian Carpenter and Adam Macdonald with producers Erin Berry and Paige Haight.

Bloodlands is a British crime drama headlined by James Nesbitt.

It has been renewed for a third season. The series has been a huge success across the pond, so a renewal was always expected.

The good news is that we'll be able to continue watching here. Score, right?!

Creepshow has been one of the defining series for Shudder, and is heading into its fourth season.

It flawlessly tells new and compelling storylines every episode.

