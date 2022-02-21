Lacey Chabert Inks Multi-Picture Deal With Crown Media

Lacey Chabert is staying put at Crown Media.

The veteran Hallmark star is expanding her relationship with the cabler's parent company.

Chabert has inked an exclusive multi-picture overall deal, the company announced.

As part of the deal, Chabert will star in and executive produce movies and develop other content for Hallmark Channel and other Hallmark platforms over the next two years.

“Lacey’s warmth, talent, relatability, and creative sensibilities have endeared her to millions of Hallmark viewers for more than ten years, making her one of our most in-demand stars,” remarked Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks.

“In addition to shining on screen, Lacey is a prolific behind-the-scenes creative partner, developing and executive producing many of our highest-quality, most-beloved projects of all time."

"She inherently understands and embodies what our networks are all about – the transformational power of love and making people feel good – and we look forward to continuing our work with her to create heartfelt, compelling stories that will entertain, inspire, and touch our audience.”

“My experience at Hallmark, a home to me for over ten years now, has been wonderful and it’s beyond rewarding to create characters and develop stories that resonate so strongly with viewers,” Chabert said.

“I’m also incredibly grateful to Crown’s programming team for supporting me as a producer and empowering me to develop and star in projects that bring my passion and creative vision to life"

"I am so excited for what’s next and to continue connecting with Hallmark’s audience.”

Chabert is Crown Media royalty, appearing in Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ most-watched original movies.

Most recently, she developed, executive produced, and starred in The Wedding Veil, a new movie trilogy for Hallmark Channel.

The first installment, which premiered on January 8, became an instant hit, registering as the 2nd most-watched non-holiday movie among Households and Women 18+ in network history.

Premiering this past Sunday, the second installment was the most-watched cable program of the week among Women 18+.

Additionally, Chabert also stars in, and executive produces one of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries most popular movie series, Crossword Mysteries.

Chabert has been a part of the Hallmark family since her first original movie, Elevator Girl for the cabler in 2010.

Since that time, she has starred in over 30 original movies across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.