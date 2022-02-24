Max Thieriot to Star in CBS Pilot Cal Fire: Is He Leaving SEAL Team?

SEAL Team could be losing a fan-favorite ahead of its sixth season on Paramount+.

According to Deadline, Max Thieriot will headline the CBS drama pilot Cal Fire.

As previously reported, Max co-wrote the project and is set to executive produce.

Deadline notes that the beloved actor does not currently have a deal for SEAL Team Season 6.

However, the site cautions that it's possible he will be able to juggle both shows and that "there are positive signs that things would be figured out."

SEAL Team Season 5 concluded with quite the cliffhanger that could easily write out Thieriot's Clay Spenser.

If you watch SEAL Team online, you know Clay admitted that he was taking a leave of absence from the team following the birth of his son, Brian.

However, the controversial finale concluded with every member of the team in trouble following a shocking ambush.

Cal Fire follows a young convict named Bode Donovan, who is seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence.

He joins a firefighting program that takes him back to his hometown in Northern California.

The show finds Bode and other inmates working alongside firefighters to keep the region safe from fires.

Jerry Bruckheimer (CSI), and husband and wife duo Tony Phelan and Joan Rater (Council of Dads, Grey's Anatomy) are also involved with the series.

Thieriot has been a part of the SEAL Team ensemble since the beginning, and its recent move to Paramount+ was a success.

The streaming service ordered a sixth season earlier this month.

“We are very excited to welcome SEAL TEAM back for another season on Paramount+,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series.

“The show’s loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series."

"We can’t wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season!”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.