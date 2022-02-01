Mayor of Kingstown Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

Paramount+ is staying in business with Taylor Sheridan.

On Tuesday, the streaming service confirmed a Season 2 renewal for Mayor of Kingstown.

Mayor of Kingstown, from co-creators Academy Award® Nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, is the service’s second most-watched original series.

The series first launched in November 2021, where TV’s #1 show, Yellowstone, served as a launchpad airing a special simulcast event for the series’ premiere on Paramount Network.

The premiere was the #1 original scripted drama on Paramount+ since the rebrand and cable’s biggest new scripted premiere since Yellowstone in June 2018 with 2.6 million total viewers.

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family - power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

The freshman season featured an all-star cast, including Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner, Academy Award® winner Dianne Wiest, Emmy Award® winner Kyle Chandler, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Pha’rez Lass, and Aidan Gillen.

“With MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States’ harsh prison system,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming.

“The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more. We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan Universe and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season.”

“MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is such an important project that offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system and I am thrilled to continue the journey with Taylor and team for Season 2,” said Antoine Fuqua, Executive Producer.

“Thank you to our partners at Paramount+, 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios for believing in us to further explore this story.”

“We are thrilled that shows like MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN - original stories with layered characters and important themes - are able to thrive on Paramount+,” said Executive Producer David Glasser.

“We can’t wait to delve back into the lives of the McLusky family for season two.”

The hit drama is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman.

What are your thoughts on the pickup?

Will you watch the second season?

Hit the comments.