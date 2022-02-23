NBC Cheat Sheet: Ordinary Joe is Headed for Cancellation! What About Law & Order Organized Crime?

We are fast approaching upfronts week, which can only mean one thing...

Some shows will live, and some shows will be canceled.

NBC has already made some big decisions.

Below, we've rounded up how your favorite shows are looking.

This Is Us - Ending

It is rare for TV shows to have a pre-planned conclusion that is honored.

This Is Us will wrap following its sixth season in May.

Season-to-date, the show is averaging 4.8 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

Chicago Fire - Renewed

Like so many other shows, Chicago Fire is down year-to-year.

The show that started the franchise is averaging 7.1 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo.

With a week of DVR factored in, the numbers build to 10 million viewers and a 1.3 rating.

The numbers will keep the show on the air for years.

Chicago Med - Renewed

The medical drama is averaging 6.8 million viewers and a 0.75 rating.

The series builds to 9.2 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in the demo.

The numbers make it one of the most-watched shows on TV this season.

Chicago PD - Renewed

The series is averaging 5.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo.

The lower total viewer tally can be attributed to the later slot than the other shows in the franchise.

With a week of DVR factored in, it builds to 9.3 million viewers and a 1.3 rating.

Law & Order: SVU - Renewed

The aging procedural is still showing signs of life.

it is currently averaging 4.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo.

It soars to 6.6 million viewers and a 1.2 rating within a week, so it is no slouch.

La Brea - Renewed

The series was relatively stable in its Tuesday slot, averaging 5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

It surged to 7.4 million viewers and a 0.9 rating within a week.

It also held up well out of The Voice.

Law & Order: Organized Crime - Certain Renewal

The latest spinoff is averaging 3.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The numbers are great for a 10 p.m. drama.

It builds to 5.9 million viewers and a 1.1 rating within a week.

It will be around for a while yet.

Young Rock - Certain Renewal

The series is up a bit in total viewers, but down a bit in the demo.

It is averaging 3.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The numbers are decent, and it should be renewed.

American Auto - Could Go Either Way

The freshman comedy averaged 2.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The numbers are not terrible, but they're also not great.

A future could depend on what NBC's plans are for next season.

New Amsterdam - Renewed

The series is down considerably, averaging 3.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The numbers soar to 6.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating within a week.

It will be around for a few years yet.

Ordinary Joe - Certain Cancellation

Despite showing signs of life early into its run, the numbers are too low to be in contention.

Averaging 2.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo is not enough.

Even worse, the show builds to a mere 3.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating within a week.

The Blacklist - Renewed

The series was once the buzziest show on TV, but it has fizzled out recently.

Currently averaging 3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

It does still get a decent boost on the DVR front, rising to 5.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Mr. Mayor - Could Go Either Way

The series has lost steam in its second season, falling 42% in total viewers to around 2 million on average.

The show does have decent buzz, so it could eek out another renewal.

Time will tell.

Kenan - Likely Cancellation

The series dipped 34% in the demo this season to become one of the lowest-rated scripted offerings on the cabler.

The numbers are not far away from the other comedies, but the decline in-between seasons could spell doom.

We'll have a clearer picture of how it stacks up in the coming weeks.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.