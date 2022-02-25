Outlander Prequel in the Works at Starz

at .

The wait between seasons of Outlander results in quite the droughtlander.

Thankfully, Starz is getting the wheels spinning on a prequel series of the beloved series in an attempt to keep the magic alive.

Variety first reported the news, and unfortunately, there's no word on who or what the plot will be.

Claire and Jamie Savor Each Other - Outlander

If you watch Outlander online, you know the series has been deeply rooted in the love story of Clare and Jamie since its inception.

With the series being based on Diana Gabaldon's novel series, there are still rumblings that the author is working on a prequel novel about Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.

Would you watch a series focused on Jamie Fraser's parents?

It might be the only way to get people invested because it would need to have a significant link to the original for most fans.

Claire and Jamie in Public - Outlander

For their part, Starz is not commenting on the project, likely because it is still in its infancy.

Variety states that a writers' room is being assembled and there is word that work will commence in the coming weeks.

The news comes as Outlander Season 6 prepares for its launch on the premium streaming service.

"Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina — and perhaps most significantly — during a period of dramatic political upheaval," the logline continues.

Outlander Season 6 Key Art Come What May

"The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which, as Claire knows all too well, is unwittingly marching towards Revolution."

"Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge.”

Outlander Season 6 will debut on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 9PM ET/PT across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and will air day and date in the UK for the first time on STARZPLAY.

The series' sixth season will span just eight episodes, but the four episodes we're losing will be added to Outlander Season 7, which is set to span 16 episodes.

Claire Survives - Outlander Season 5 Episode 12

Starz is well-known for expanding proven franchises.

There are currently three Power spinoffs airing, with a fourth planned.

What are your thoughts on a prequel?

Hit the comments.

21 TV Characters Who Dated Out of Their League
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Outlander Quotes

Roger: What in God's name are you playin' at?
Brianna: You said you wanted me. I want you, too. Don't you know that?
Roger: So you won't marry me, but you'll fuck me?

She asked forgiveness and I gave it, but the truth is I'd forgiven everything she'd done and everything she could do long before that day. For me, that was no choice, that was falling in love.

Jamie

Outlander

Outlander Photos

Outlander Season 6 Key Art
Claire and Jamie in Public - Outlander
Claire and Jamie Savor Each Other - Outlander
Roger and Brianna at the Cabin - Outlander
Outlander Season 6 Key Art Come What May
Outlander Season 6 Key Art Horizontal

Outlander Videos

Outlander Promo: Brianna Finds Bad Company
Outlander Promo: Brianna Finds Bad Company
Outlander Season 4 Trailer: A Dream or a Nightmare?
Outlander Season 4 Trailer: A Dream or a Nightmare?
Outlander Season 4 Trailer: Claire Receives a Warning from the Future
Outlander Season 4 Trailer: Claire Receives a Warning from the Future
  1. Outlander
  2. Outlander Prequel in the Works at Starz