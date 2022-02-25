Outlander Prequel in the Works at Starz

The wait between seasons of Outlander results in quite the droughtlander.

Thankfully, Starz is getting the wheels spinning on a prequel series of the beloved series in an attempt to keep the magic alive.

Variety first reported the news, and unfortunately, there's no word on who or what the plot will be.

If you watch Outlander online, you know the series has been deeply rooted in the love story of Clare and Jamie since its inception.

With the series being based on Diana Gabaldon's novel series, there are still rumblings that the author is working on a prequel novel about Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.

Would you watch a series focused on Jamie Fraser's parents?

It might be the only way to get people invested because it would need to have a significant link to the original for most fans.

For their part, Starz is not commenting on the project, likely because it is still in its infancy.

Variety states that a writers' room is being assembled and there is word that work will commence in the coming weeks.

The news comes as Outlander Season 6 prepares for its launch on the premium streaming service.

"Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina — and perhaps most significantly — during a period of dramatic political upheaval," the logline continues.

"The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which, as Claire knows all too well, is unwittingly marching towards Revolution."

"Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge.”

Outlander Season 6 will debut on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 9PM ET/PT across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and will air day and date in the UK for the first time on STARZPLAY.

The series' sixth season will span just eight episodes, but the four episodes we're losing will be added to Outlander Season 7, which is set to span 16 episodes.

Starz is well-known for expanding proven franchises.

There are currently three Power spinoffs airing, with a fourth planned.

What are your thoughts on a prequel?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.