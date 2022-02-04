Power Book II: Ghost Exclusive Clip: Tariq Confides in Effie

Effie knows more than she's letting on.

Once Tariq figured out that Lauren was in real danger, he worked overtime to help protect her. But as we saw on Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 9, there was a big snag in the plan to get Lauren out of town. And that snag's name was Effie.

TV Fanatic grabbed an exclusive clip ahead of Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 10, which shows Tariq worrying and Effie not being completely honest with her new beau.

Effie made an executive decision to deal with Lauren in her own way, behind Tariq's back, and this clip shows that she's playing things close to the vest.

For all the pain Lauren caused him, Tariq never wanted anything to happen to her, and it's still unclear what happened to Lauren after Effie put her in the car.

Considering how great things have been going with Tariq, Effie doesn't seem ready to blow it all up by admitting that she messed up Tariq's plan to ensure Lauren's safety.

And that's to say nothing of the fact that she spilled everything about Lauren to Cane, which would be a major betrayal for Tariq.

With his trial still ongoing and his inability to verify Lauren is okay, Tariq understandably seems a bit down and out. Though Effie has asserted herself as the person he can count on to be there for him. But would Tariq ever forgive Effie for going against his plans?

Elsewhere, the Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 finale will also see Monet fighting for her family like she always does and looking to Tariq for help. But will she be able to follow through with the plan to kill Lorenzo?

Lorenzo is still her husband and the father of her children, so perhaps it's not as easy a decision as she makes it out to be.

Mecca makes a compelling case for Monet to run away with him and start over with Zeke and her other children, but there are a lot of moving parts that need to sync up perfectly for that to happen. And that includes Lorenzo out of the way.

This season has been building to multiple confrontations, and there's no telling how things will end up for any of the characters. EVERYONE should be watching their backs.

Because if there is one thing we know for sure, it's that NO ONE is ever safe.

