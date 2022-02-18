Power Book IV: Force Exclusive Clip: Tommy And Walter Meet Again

Tommy and Walter were bound to cross paths again at some point.

Walter banished Tommy from Chicago at the end of Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 1, but as we know, Tommy almost took that as a challenge. He hasn’t been shy about making a mark in Chicago, and with a bit of luck and some research, he’s now got a plan in place.

TV Fanatic was able to get an exclusive clip from Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 3, which chronicles the first meeting between Tommy and the head of the Flynn family. Will Tommy make him an offer he can’t refuse?

For Tommy, staying in Chicago was mainly about being the man and making as much money as possible.

Starting over is never easy, but Tommy is nothing if not resourceful and intelligent. Those are two characteristics that will always get you far in this world.

But being new to Chicago means weaving through the treacherous waters that are the Chicago streets. And he’s found out pretty quickly that the city is split between CBI and the Flynn’s.

Neither group seems to be willing to work with the other, but as we all know by now, Tommy isn’t one to take no for an answer. Especially when there’s money to be made.

Propositioning Walter could have gone very bad for him considering the last time they met, Walter spared his life and told him to disappear. But Tommy has a way with words, and the fact that Walter let him talk as long as he did must mean that the man is vaguely interested in Tommy’s plan. Right?

The Flynn’s aren’t the only piece of the puzzle, though, and Tommy will have to approach CBI, as well, you would assume.

We’ve seen fissures start to form in the Diamond and Jenard relationship since Diamond came back, and it’ll be interesting to see what their reactions are to Tommy’s proposal.

Getting both sides to the table will not be an easy feat, but if there is anyone that is up to the challenge, it’s one Tommy Egan.

Elsewhere during this hour, Tommy and Claudia come face to face for the first time, and Tommy spares Liliana’s life (for now), as the product he discovered in her apartment could wind up meaning a lot to him.

The series has been slowly building up its world, and we know that CBI and the Flynn’s are major players here, and now we’ll see how Tommy fits into their worlds and vice versa.

It’s shaping up to be another delicious hour of the new hit series!

Make sure to check out this exclusive clip and hit us in the comments with your thoughts.

You can watch Power Book IV: Force on Starz, Sundays at 8/7c.

