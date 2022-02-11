Retreat: Clive Owen, Raul Esparza, & More Join FX Limited Series From The OA Creators

Retreat is taking shape at FX.

The cabler announced Friday that 10 stars have been cast in the upcoming limited series from the creators of The OA.

Oscar nominee Clive Owen (Closer), Harris Dickinson (The King’s Man), Alice Braga (Queen of the South), Jermaine Fowler (Judas and the Black Messiah), and Joan Chen (Marco Polo) have been cast.

Raul Esparza (Law & Order: SVU), Edoardo Ballerini (Dinner Rush), Pegah Ferydoni (Turkish for Beginners), Ryan J. Haddad (The Politician), and Javed Khan (The Bay) are also set to star.

The 10 joins previously announced cast members Emma Corrin and Britt Marling.

Retreat is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart.

Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a Retreat at a remote and dazzling location.

When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

Marling is set to step in front of the screen with a pivotal role.

“Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have delivered a suspenseful story that updates the classic mystery genre with a bold new character for our times," said Giana Balian of FX when the show was picked up last year.

“We are thrilled that Brit and Zal and the rest of the creative team will bring this series to life with their unique points of view and care." Marling and Batmanglij will write and direct the series, which they executive produce with Andrea Sperling. FX Productions is the studio.

The OA was such a huge show for Netflix, but Marling and Batmanglij had a very distinct style for the project that garnered a lot of fans.

What are your thoughts on this cast?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.