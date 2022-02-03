Sarah Jessica Parker Would Not Be Okay With Kim Cattrall Joining And Just Like That

And Just Like That... brought the Sex and the City universe back to life, but there was one name missing from the series from the get-go.

Kim Cattrall has been vocal about not wanting to reprise the Samantha Jones role amid a long-running feud with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Thursday's season finale of the reboot started the process of Carrie reconnecting with Samantha, but don't expect Cattrall back on the show.

In a new interview with Variety, Parker speaks out about her thoughts on a potential comeback for Cattrall.

“I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” Parker said after being asked if she would be OK with it.

“I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know," the star continued.

“We didn’t go to Kim for this, you know,” Parker said of the way Samantha has been kept alive in the reboot.

“After we didn’t do the movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us.

“There’s a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim,” Parker continued.

“Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn’t villainized."

"She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her.”

And Just Like That has mentioned Samantha multiple times, explaining her absence in ways that have divided fans.

It certainly sounds like Cattrall will never play the role again, and it's possible the producers would recast the role.

The series has been a success for HBO Max, with the streamer calling it their biggest premiere, so it would make sense to keep the franchise alive.

However, recent reports suggested that talks of a second season stalled amid the controversy surrounding allegations of sexual assault against Chris Noth.

Noth was edited out of the finale. The initial plan was to bring him in as a vision as Carrie spread his ashes in Paris.

The finale also left a lot of storylines incomplete, leading to the feeling that it will return in some capacity.

