Sex/Life: Wallis Day and Dylan Bruce Join Season 2 Cast

Sex/Life is expanding its cast on Netflix for its second season.

Craig Bierko, Cleo Anthony, Darius Homayoun, Dylan Bruce, and Wallis Day have all landed recurring roles.

Bierko will play Mick, Anthony will play Kam, Homayoun will play Majid, Bruce will play Spencer, and Day is set to play Gigi.

In true Sex/Life fashion, character details are unavailable, meaning we'll have to wait until more details from the series drops for more clarity.

Additionally, Jonathan Sadowski and Li Jun Li have been confirmed to return in recurring roles.

They join returning series regulars Sarah Shahi (Billie Connelly), Mike Vogel (Cooper Connelly), Adam Demos (Brad Simon), and Margaret Odette (Sasha Snow).

The soapy drama launched in June, 2021, and was watched by 67 million Netflix households in its first four weeks.

Showrunner/Creator/Executive Producer/Writer Stacy Rukeyser (UnREAL) is also set to return.

“Sex/Life is a dream come true," said Rukeyser of the renewal.

"To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying."

"When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired."

"I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”

The series was inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton NWEP.

Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.

"Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) wasn’t always a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs," reads the logline.

"Before she married loving and reliable Cooper (Mike Vogel) and moved to Connecticut, Billie was a free-spirited wild child living in New York City with her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette), working hard and playing even harder."

"Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over," it continues.

"But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here — and then her husband finds her journal."

"Will the truth about Billie’s past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?"

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.