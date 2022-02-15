Snowpiercer's Iddo Goldberg Gives Ben's Perspective on Wilford, Melanie, and the Future In Store

Iddo Goldberg has portrayed engineer Bennett Knox on TNT's juggernaut post-apocalyptic drama-on-rails Snowpiercer from the moment it pulled away from the station, and it's been a helluva journey for Melanie's main man.

In many ways, Ben is a known quantity -- he's proven himself consistently steadfast, dependable, and supportive but grounded in reality -- while remaining a bit of an enigma in terms of his innermost thoughts and motivations.

Via Zoom, Goldberg lets TV Fanatic in on some details of Ben's past, present, and future, as he sees them.

For fans of Snowpiercer who have watched from the beginning, Ben comes part and parcel with the train. He's always been in the engine or wherever his skills have been needed.

He and Javi (Roberto Urbina) kept Melanie's secret that Wilford never boarded when the train departed. Melanie depended on him as both a professional and personal partner.

On Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 6, we see how he encouraged Melanie to steal the train from Wilford. But how did he first become involved with Wilford and Mel?

"I think they met during a work situation, at this scientific forum trying to develop this Noah's Ark if you like.

"That's where he met Wilford. That's where he met Melanie. I'm not even sure how long they would've spent developing this thing, but I don't think this was built overnight.

"Obviously, when the train took off, we saw what happened. On [Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 6], we saw what happened on the day the train departed.

"Melanie and Bennett knew what was going on way before that. [They understood] what was important to Wilford to get on the train.

"We saw [Wilford] eliminating those scientists in cold blood."

But despite Wilford's ruthless methods and totalitarian vision of Snowpiercer's purpose, Goldberg believes that Ben initially saw something in Wilford's dream as well as the man behind it.

"I think he really respected Wilford, and that [is] ultimately what got him to work with him."

When it comes to Melanie Cavill, Ben is the expert. Throughout Snowpiercer Season 1, he knew her heart better than she did herself.

He reassured her when the pressure of masquerading as Wilford became too much. He bolstered her spirits when hard choices had to be made.

It's interesting to note that Wilford shows some apprehension when he first hears Ben's voice after Big Alice overtakes Snowpiercer.

With the long working relationship they'd had, it's clear Wilford knows that Ben will always have Melanie's back. Ben's loyalty will never waver, and that makes him an obstacle to Wilford, who seeks total adulation from his minions.

So how is it that on Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 4, both Alex and Wilford spend time talking things out with Melanie, but Ben never does?

One would think that Ben would be the most haunted by Melanie's absence.

In an episode concerned with the ghosts that survivors carry with them, why doesn't Ben get a moment with Mel, if only to tell her that he misses her?

Goldberg has a beautiful explanation for this seeming exclusion.

"I think Alex and Wilford are speaking to her [at] opportune moments, while Ben's speaking to her the whole time.

"Everything he's doing this year is for her.

"Everything he's doing is to complete something that she had started.

"I think that she's constantly in his head."

Wow. Mind blown. As Goldberg describes the situation he feels Ben is in, it becomes so clear.

Alex needs Melanie as a sounding board to work out the conflicted feelings about Wilford and the traumatic memories of his cull.

Wilford, deep down, knows that Melanie was the best partner he ever had and has never let go of her.

But more than either of them, Ben connected to Melanie and might never reconcile himself to the idea of her being gone forever.

When (or if) he completes everything she put in motion, there may be a smidgen of opportunity for him to process that loss.

But I also suspect that as long as Snowpiercer keeps on rolling, Ben will never truly say goodbye to Melanie.

Snowpiercer Season 3's ongoing concern is the existence of a warming zone "New Eden" where the citizens of Snowpiercer can disembark the train for the first time in over eight years and begin colonizing the land again.

Given a choice between remaining on the train, the last and most profound connection to Melanie's memory, or setting out to build a new life on land, which does Goldberg believe Ben will choose?

"I think it just depends on who he gets to share Eden or the train with, y'know?"

A tantalizing and cryptic response. It sounds like things might get interesting for Ben as the season progresses.

If one could distill down the theme of Season 1 to that of "Revolution" and Snowpiercer Season 2 to that of "Change," can Goldberg describe Season 3's overarching theme in a word or phrase?

"Cold War"

Now, there are multiple meanings to be gleaned from that. We'll just have to see how things develop as the season moves forward.

Be sure to jump onboard new episodes of Snowpiercer Mondays at 9/8c on TNT.

Our reviews will be live once you've watched so come on back to take a look and be sure to watch Snowpiercer online if you need to catch up.

Also, look out for another exclusive interview with key cast members, coming your way soon!

Diana Keng is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.