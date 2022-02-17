Stranger Things Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed as Netflix Confirms When the Show Will End

Stranger Things is coming to an end at Netflix.

Matt and Ross Duffer have confirmed the hit sci-fi drama will wrap with its fifth season.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” their statement reads.

“At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are not hurling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

The EPs also teased potential spinoffs, writing:

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."

"But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down.”

Additionally, Stranger Things Season 4 is set to launch on May 27th, but there's a catch:

The season will be split in two parts, with the second set for July 1st.

“Hi nerds! Do you copy?” the Duffer Brothers said.

“It’s been a little while. With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual-effects shots and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one"

"Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

It has been a long road to the screen for the fourth season, but there were rumors it would be the end of the line for the series.

At least fans have some time to prepare for the end, whatever that may look like for such an expansive series.

“It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins,” according to the official logline for Season 4.

“Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier."

"In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.