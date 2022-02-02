Tales of The Walking Dead Unveils Impressive Cast

The Walking Dead may be ending, but the franchise continues to expand.

AMC Networks announced today initial casting for Tales of the Walking Dead, the highly anticipated new series in the expanding universe and franchise around The Walking Dead.

Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), and Jillian Bell (Rough Night) will star in the AMC Studios-produced episodic anthology of six original, standalone stories focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse.

US actor Terry Crews arrives for the 72nd Annual Directors Guild of America Awards

Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), and Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds, Bosch) will each direct one episode with series producer Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) set to direct three episodes.

Executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, Tales debuts this summer on AMC and AMC+.

“Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors."

Parker Posey attends the Premiere Of Netflix's "Lost In Space" Season 1

"More announcements, more wonderful folks to come,” said Gimple.

“We’ve worked hard to create unique, interesting and unexpected characters for both old and new TWD fans, and I’m thrilled that these are the actors who will bring them to life. I can’t wait for you to see the depth, drama, terror and, yes, humor they bring to the screen,” said Powell.

The highly anticipated return of The Walking Dead” Season 11 Part 2 premieres Sunday, February 20 at 9:00pm ET/8c with new episodes available one week early on AMC+, beginning with the premiere episode on Sunday, February 13.

Meanwhile, Fear the Walking Dead returns in the spring, while the Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus-led spinoff is set to premiere once the parent series wraps.

Jillian Bell attends the Premiere of Amazon Studios' "VAL"

With 16 episodes left, we can't even begin to imagine what will go down!

Tales of the Walking Dead taking an anthology approach is a fresh spin on the universe, and given the way The Walking Dead: World Beyond wrapped, there are many storytelling possibilities.

What are your thoughts on the initial cast?

Hit the comments below.

