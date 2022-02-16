Teen Wolf Movie Unveils Cast: Who's Missing?

at .

Well, this is a shocker.

The Teen Wolf movie is moving ahead at Paramount+, and the streamer has announced the entire cast for the project.

The official cast is as follows:

Teen Wolf Season 3 Cast

- Tyler Posey as Scott McCall

- Holland Roden as Lydia Martin

- Shelley Hennig as Malia

Crystal Reed Attends Wonder Woman Premiere

- Crystal Reed as Allison Argent

- Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock

- Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski

- JR Bourne as Chris Argent

Colton Haynes Attends Event

- Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton

- Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore

- Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish

- Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall

- Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar

Tyler Posey Smiles

Dylan O'Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, and Arden Cho are not on the cast list.

All three were pivotal parts of the original series, but Hoechlin is busy with Superman & Lois.

No details have been revealed on why O'Brien is not returning, but Deadline shed light on Cho's absence.

The outlet states that she declined as she was only offered half the salary as her three female costars.

Channeling a Premonition - Teen Wolf Season 6 Episode 13

"A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged," reads the logline for the project.

"The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night."

"But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced."

Dylan O'Brien as Stiles (Season 4)

Teen Wolf originally aired 2011-2017 on MTV and was a success story for the cabler.

The cast and creatives associated have been open about wanting to return to the universe in the past.

A new TV series is also in the works that will feature a new cast and story.

What are your thoughts on the casting announcement?

These Shows Should Be Igniting Conversation!
Start Gallery

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Teen Wolf online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Teen Wolf Quotes

Noah: If I let you out and I see any behavior that I find remotely suspicious, I'll put so many bullets in your head, God won't even recognize you.
Theo: I'm an atheist. Fire at will.

Stiles: You swing for a different team but you still play ball, don't ya Danny boy.
Danny: You're a horrible person.
Stiles: I know. It keeps me awake at night.

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Photos

Teen Wolf Season 3 Cast
Peter in the Wild Hunt - Teen Wolf
Neon girl in Illuminated - Teen Wolf
Stiles in the Wild Hunt - Teen Wolf
Tracy the chimera - Teen Wolf
Nogitsune with snow - Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Videos

Teen Wolf Comic Con Trailer: An Army To Hunt Them All
Teen Wolf Comic Con Trailer: An Army To Hunt Them All
Teen Wolf Trailer: The Final Fight
Teen Wolf Trailer: The Final Fight
Teen Wolf: 7 Reasons Why We Love Stiles Stilinski
Teen Wolf: 7 Reasons Why We Love Stiles Stilinski
  1. Teen Wolf
  2. Teen Wolf Movie Unveils Cast: Who's Missing?