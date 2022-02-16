Teen Wolf Movie Unveils Cast: Who's Missing?

Well, this is a shocker.

The Teen Wolf movie is moving ahead at Paramount+, and the streamer has announced the entire cast for the project.

The official cast is as follows:

- Tyler Posey as Scott McCall

- Holland Roden as Lydia Martin

- Shelley Hennig as Malia

- Crystal Reed as Allison Argent

- Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock

- Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski

- JR Bourne as Chris Argent

- Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton

- Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore

- Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish

- Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall

- Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar

Dylan O'Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, and Arden Cho are not on the cast list.

All three were pivotal parts of the original series, but Hoechlin is busy with Superman & Lois.

No details have been revealed on why O'Brien is not returning, but Deadline shed light on Cho's absence.

The outlet states that she declined as she was only offered half the salary as her three female costars.

"A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged," reads the logline for the project.

"The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night."

"But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced."

Teen Wolf originally aired 2011-2017 on MTV and was a success story for the cabler.

The cast and creatives associated have been open about wanting to return to the universe in the past.

A new TV series is also in the works that will feature a new cast and story.

What are your thoughts on the casting announcement?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.