The Challenge: Summer Edition Ordered at CBS

The Challenge is making the jump from MTV to CBS.

Paramount announced a series order for The Challenge: CBS, which will air in the Summer.

The series features “reality titans from the CBS universe will compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives.”

The contestants in the series would be vying for a spot on The Challenge's War of the Worlds championship event series on Paramount+.

They would compete against contestants from the just announced The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, and The Challenge: UK.

The Challenge is going global, and this could be a great way to introduce new competitors into the franchise.

MTV used to have feeder shows to bring new blood into The Challenge, but in recent years, we've had contestants from Big Brother, Shipwrecked, Survivor, and Love Island.

The franchise remains a big draw, so it makes sense to go all-in on all things The Challenge.

Additionally, The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 has been confirmed to premiere Wednesday, May 11 on Paramount+.

Paramount+ has also renewed RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Queens of the Universe, and The Real World Homecoming.

The Real World will revisit New Orleans for the upcoming season, with

Original New Orleans cast members David "Tokyo" Broom, Melissa Howard, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer, and Kelley Wolf are all locked in to return.

On top of that, Paramount+ has also ordered a new iteration of Ink Master, as well as All Star Shore.

"A competition docu-series that will feature 14 of reality TV's most iconic stars from around the world and television's biggest series - including JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION, LOVE IS BLIND, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE, GEORDIE SHORE, ACAPULCO SHORE, BACHELOR IN PARADISE and more - as they come together for an epic vacation at the ultimate "Shore" house in Gran Canaria, Spain, to battle it out for the grand prize and global bragging rights," reads the logline for All Star Shore.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.