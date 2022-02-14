The Cleaning Lady’s Elodie Yung on Her Favorite Part About Thony & the Armon/Thony Relationship

Thony De Le Rhosa is a fierce mom who will do anything to save her son, and Elodie Yung has warmed our hearts with her portrayal of the character.

She will do anything to get her five-year-old son Luca the medical treatment he needs, whether it means befriending the mob or working with the FBI.

TV Fanatic chatted with Elodie about her favorite aspect of Thony, the Arman and Thony relationship, and if Marco returns, how that will alter things.

Hi Elodie. Thanks so much for chatting with us today.

What attracted you to this role, and as a WOC, how important was it for you to participate in a project with such authentic representation especially addressing issues like immigration, motherhood, community, and so forth?

I always feel so happy and lucky when I land a role, but this one in particular. The main reason is that Thony is a mother who would do anything to save her son, and I think, like a lot of people, I relate deeply to that.

She’s also an immigrant: Cambodian descent lives in the Philippines, so it felt very special to me to portray this character, a woman of color, multidimensional on broadcast TV!

What do you contribute to the wonderful chemistry between you and Martha Millan, as it truly does feel as if you’ve been friends and sisters for years?

It was love at first sight between us! And online ( haha) as I read with her during her audition. She’s a gem: an incredibly talented actress and a wonderful woman. We spent a lot of time on set and outside, chatting about life like we’re family!

What do you find most challenging and most rewarding about playing Thony? What part of playing Thony do you connect with the most?

I connect to Thony’s resilience and the fact that she’d move mountains for her child. A mother’s love is fierce.

How do you feel about the success of the series and the fan response to it? Did you ever anticipate it resonating so much with viewers and becoming such an instant hit?

I was hoping that people would love this project as much as I did. To me, filming just felt heartbreaking and exhausting because Thony is going through so much. And I’m glad that the audience roots for her. This show appeals to our empathy, and I’m glad that we got such a warm response from people.

We recently saw Lou Diamond Phillips playing Luca’s potential donor. What was it like interacting with some acting legend about an important issue?

I’ve learned over the years to allow myself to be the fangirl that I am around some people I admire, so I had to tell Lou that he was part of my childhood with La Bamba! And all the way, Lou has been nothing but generous and present and kind. I loved working with him. Our scenes felt real.

What do you think it is about the Thony and Arman dynamic that seems to draw in so many viewers?

I think it’s the fact that everyone can feel the connection between these two characters without entirely understanding what it’s about!

What is it like to work alongside Adan, and how do you two maintain the connection to see that turbulent but intoxicating relationship between Thony and Arman?

I’m IN the relationship, as Thony, so your question is fascinating to me as I don’t see it as intoxicating. I guess for Thony and me, and it’s like not having much time to think. So far, this character has been very reactive, so there’s nothing to maintain. And working with Adan has been great. He’s very professional, and yet we giggle like kids together!

Will Thony’s husband Marco be coming over to the states, and how will that affect her relationships with her husband and Arman?

Not sure I can respond to that question now! Stay tuned!

How deep is Thony in, and how long can she avoid Garrett without risking her family’s safety?

Episode 5 was a turning point for sure and very painful indeed. It was the tip of the iceberg.

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 airs at 9/8c on Mondays on FOX.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.