The Continental: Katie McGrath Joins John Wick Prequel Series

The John Wick prequel is taking shape at Starz.

Deadline has confirmed a string of new casting additions for The Continental, and we're even more excited for this new show than before.

Supergirl's Katie McGrath has booked her first role since completing her run on the superhero drama.

McGrath will play The Adjudicator.

The prequel has also cast Ray McKinnon (Mayans M.C.) as Jenkins, Adam Shapiro (Never Have I Ever) as Lemmy, and Mark Musashi and Marina Mazepa as High Table assassins Hansel & Gretel.

The Continental will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins, the centerpiece of the John Wick universe, through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind.

Winston charts a deadly course through the New York's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for the world's most dangerous criminals.

The cast also includes Ayomide Adegun as Charon, Ben Robson as Frankie, Colin Woodell as Winston Scott, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mel Gibson as Cormac, Mishel Prada as KD, Nhung Kate as Yen, and Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie.

Starz is bringing the project to screens as a three-night event.

The John Wick movie franchise stars Keanu Reeves, and has so far released three movies on the big screen.

There is a lot of life in the franchise, and there is another movie in the cards for 2022.

The big-screen movies also star Anjelica Huston, Halle Berry, John Leguizamo, and Laurence Fishburne.

In recent years, networks have been expanding well-known franchises with spinoff movies and TV shows.

Telling a John Wick universe tale over three nights will probably go down well with fans, and if the plot and talent involved are any indication, this is going to be a great project.

What are your thoughts on Katie McGrath's new role?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.