The Equalizer: Jada Pinkett Smith to Reunite With Queen Latifah on Upcoming Episode

Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith will share the screen very soon!

The real-life friends will reunite on-screen for an upcoming episode of The Equalizer.

Smith will appear on the CBS procedural as Jessie Cook, a well-known thief with an eye for detail.

She's unpredictable, devious, and amoral, which should make for an exciting episode of the series.

Latifah's character, McCall, has already worked with Jessie, so they go way back.

However, they both butted heads in the past, vowing never to work together again due to their very different beliefs.

Sounds fun, right?

The pair have worked together on several projects in the past, including Set It Off and Girls Trip.

No details have been revealed about when the episode will air, but the series is on hiatus until Sunday, February 27, due to the Olympics.

The Equalizer is a reboot of the classic series, with Latifah taking on the role of an equalizer.

If you watch The Equalizer online, you know Robyn attempts to help people who have nowhere else to turn.

The Equalizer also stars Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, Laya DeLeon Hayes.

The series recently fired Chris Noth amid his ongoing sexual assault scandal, and Latifah recently shed light on the allegations.

"It’s still surreal. It’s such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect. That’s a personal thing that he’s going to have to deal with,” Latifah told People in an interview.

“And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?”

It is unclear how Noth's William Bishop will be written out.

“Chris’ character’s obviously a big part of the show, and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry,” she added.

“And my feeling is justice has to prevail, regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?”

What are your thoughts on this big reunion?

