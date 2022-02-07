The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Amazon Drops Season 4 Trailer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be back on our screens in a little over a week, and Midge is ready to fight back.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 concluded with Midge losing her spot on Shy Baldwin's tour, as well as her apartment.

In the new trailer released Monday by Prime Video, Midge is carving out a new path in the male-dominated business.

“Every single show, I’m going to say exactly what’s on my mind,” she tells Susie.

“It’s 1960 and change is in the air,” the Season 4 synopsis reads.

“Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom."

"But her commitment to her craft — and the places it takes her — creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.”

The returning cast also includes Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron. Stephanie Hsu, and Luke Kirby.

As previously reported, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 guest stars include Jason Alexander, as well as Gilmore Girls veterans Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia.

Jason is spotted in the trailer, but fans will need to tune in to see Bishop and Ventimiglia in action.

Prime Video is also switching up the rollout strategy of the series.

In the past, the show has released all episodes at once, but this time, two new episodes a week will drop over four consecutive weeks.

The series is a strong performer for Prime Video, so it will be exciting to see if this plan works out.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been a worldwide phenomenon, and Season 3 has been no exception, with the series’ most-watched opening weekend ever,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, in a statement at the time the show landed a fourth season renewal.

“We’re so happy that our Prime Video customers will get to see Midge’s story continue in Season 4."

"Amy and Dan have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, all with their inimitable wit and eye for detail.”

