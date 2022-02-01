The Offer: The Godfather TV Series Gets Thrilling Trailer

Have you ever wanted to delve into the making of The Godfather?

Paramount+ today revealed the teaser trailer for its original limited event series The Offer.

The teaser trailer was revealed by executive producer and showrunner Nikki Toscano during Paramount+’s virtual Television Critics Association (TCA) presentation.

The series will premiere on Thursday, April 28, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S.

The first three episodes of the 10-episode-long series will be available to stream at launch. Following the premiere, the remaining seven episodes will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays.

From Paramount Television Studios, The Offer is based on Oscar®-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-before-seen experiences of making The Godfather.

The series stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus. and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo.

The cast also includes Grey's Anatomy veteran, Justin Chambers, who is set to play Marlon Brando.

Armie Hammer was initially set to topline the series, but he exited the show amid controversy last year.

The 10-episode event series is created and written by Oscar® and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player) and also written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano (Hunters), who serves as showrunner.

In addition to Tolkin and Toscano, two-time Oscar®-winner Albert S. Ruddy (Million Dollar Baby, The Longest Yard, Hogan’s Heroes), Miles Teller, Russell Rothberg. and Leslie Greif, who also developed the series, serve as executive producers alongside Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman), who also directed the first block of the series.

The trailer introduces us to a world that shows the making of the movies, something that has been the topic of much debate in the past.

It is a fun clip that teases many intriguing stories about the behind-the-scenes of one of the biggest movie franchises.

Check the clip out below.

