The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 10 Review: New Haunts

The leaders of the Commonwealth may want everyone to think it's this tranquil place for people to lead an everyday life, but it's just a facade.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 10 peeled back the curtain on the Alexandrians as they immersed themselves into this new way of life. While it was fascinating watching these people in these new haunts, this new normal could grow old quickly.

Thanks to the final scene of The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 9, we know Maggie somehow falls out of favor with this supposedly thriving community, putting her on opposing sides with her former friends.

It's undoubtedly a massive reveal and one that cast doubt over this new community from the outset.

There are some deeply rooted issues here that make me worry about which side our beloved characters will choose in the end.

Daryl and Rosita clearing out these buildings of walkers reiterate that while the center of the town is well away from the conflict of the outside world, walkers could theoretically show up with ease.

It would be nice to think society could bounce back, and Pamela Milton certainly seems like a powerful individual who knows what she's talking about.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know Pamela has been mentioned for a while now, but the party was the first time we saw her at an event, keeping up this ruse that everything is peachy.

Will the show become a tale of the haves and the have nots? Take Yumiko, for example. She's in this position of power while her girlfriend, Magna, is working the events Yumiko attends.

Princess: Hey, Mercer! Echate pa ca!

Mercer: Gonna need a translation.

Princess: I just wanted to say hi. You look very handsome tonight. Súper guapo.

Mercer: It's not my thing.

Princess: Oh, it is. Trust me.

Mercer: You know, uh... I hate these big events. Kinda boring. You want to make it more interesting? Join me?

Princess: I would be honored.

Door Clerk: Name?

Mercer: She's with me.

Door Clerk: There's a dress code.

The soldier-turned-waiter wanted to expose the truth, but somehow, he'll be deemed a villain that would have destroyed the community from the inside.

The beauty of this kind of storyline is that there will be skeptics about the inner workings of this seemingly thriving community.

The building with the anti-Commonwealth posters and music certainly highlights more than just one person in this movement.

Maybe some of our heroes from the past will be a part of it, but my best guess is that Sebastian will be revealed as a pivotal part of it.

Thus far, Sebastian reminds me of Joffrey from Game of Thrones. He's been brought up with power and influence, but he's probably more cutthroat than his parents.

He's been awful to everyone so far, but I also believe a part of him struggles to live up to what his mother expects of him.

Pamela comes from a long line of influential people, and it's clear her son is having a bit of an identity crisis as he questions how he fits into the future of the Commonwealth.

Daryl's peace offering in the form of the solider-turned-waiter was an excellent way to earn some respect from Sebastian.

Welcome to the kill house. In this exercise, killing is not your primary goal. I'm looking for speed and teamwork. Two teams of two will start the course simultaneously. One team goes through the house on the right, the other team takes the house on the left. There's one weapon per team that must be shared. Your objective... get through the house and all the rotters inside. There will be a rotter marked in red at the end of each house. First team to take out their red gets one step closer to earning their stripes. But fail to work as a unit... see what you get.

If there's one thing we've learned about Daryl, it's that he's one of the most observant characters on television.

He understands the tremendous weight on Sebastian's shoulders, and it will be interesting to watch whether an alliance forms between the two as things get downright gnarly in the coming months.

The flash-forward suggests Daryl is a high-ranking soldier, thanks to forging this bond with Sebastian.

Daryl also wants to provide for Judith and RJ. Seriously, it was heartbreaking to hear Judith ask for an allowance.

Mei: Hey! You're one of the new people, right? I heard you all lived out in the wasteland, killing rotters?

Judith: Yeah, I guess.

Mei: Cool. So, there's probably nothing you're afraid of, huh? Come on, I'll show you where all the good candy's at. And I'm Mei.

Judith: Judith.

Mei: Cool name.

She was raised in the apocalypse, so of course, she had no idea what it's like to live in a supposedly normal society.

The Carol and Ezekiel of it all was a nice change of pace from what was going on with Pamela and her minions.

Carol knows how to work from many angles to get what she wants. She's manipulative and will go to any lengths to keep her fellow survivors safe.

But Ezekiel's dire prognosis hits differently because they had a romantic relationship and were building a life together before Alpha's reign of terror put a permanent wedge between them.

Carol will stop at nothing to save Ezekiel, even though he seems to be at peace with enjoying whatever time he has left.

Their love story was a slow burn, and the road back together is poised to be even slower.

Tomi catching Carol sifting through the medical records at the hospital could have resulted in something harrowing happening, but he clearly understands she came from a place of love and concern.

Judith: I'll take a witch hat.

Carol: Good choice.

Judith: Thank you.

Carol will plan to move him up the list for life-changing medical treatment, but how will she get to that point?

It doesn't seem like Daryl will be of much help. He's too busy trying to make friends and a life to keep RJ and Judith safe.

Something tells me Carol and Daryl will have differing views when the truth about the Commonwealth comes to light.

The chemistry between Princess and Mercer is off the charts. We need more of them, please, and thank you.

Princess was introduced as someone who desperately wanted to be a part of a community, so, understandably, she's relishing the opportunity to have a record store, housing, and a life that's anything but lonely.

Since the beginning, there's been a connection between her and Mercer, but the last thing I expected was Mercer making her his plus-one to the event.

She wasn't even dressed for the occasion, but he didn't care. It could be part of an elaborate ruse on Pamela's part to be overtly friendly to this influx of people.

But, if it comes down to Princess choosing Alexandrians, she'll probably side with Mercer and the Commonwealth.

Princess was picked up on the road to meet Stephanie, so she has hardly any loyalty to these other people.

There are so many moving parts of this final arc that it's hard not to worry about where everyone will land in the end.

We know Carol and Daryl are getting a spinoff, so of course, they'll find their way back to each other, but will the rest of the Alexandrians splinter to take part in a war?

What are your thoughts on the direction of the series?

Hit the comments below.

