The Wilds Season 2: First Look & Premiere Date

The Wilds Season 2 is almost ready for its close-up.

Prime Video has revealed the hit YA drama series premieres its second season on May 6, 2022.

The series will drop in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on that date.

Season 2 of The Wilds will continue to follow the harrowing ordeal of a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, and they didn't end up there by accident - they've secretly been recruited into an elaborate social experiment.

The new season ratchets up the drama by revealing that the girls aren't the only ones being studied... there's a new set of subjects, an island of teenage boys, who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment's puppet master.

The series was a huge hit for Prime Video when it launched in 2020.

New cast members for The Wilds Season 2 include Alex Fitzalan (The Society) as Seth Novak, Nicholas Coombe (68 Whiskey) as Josh Herbert, Reed Shannon (Arcane) as Scotty Simms, and Aidan Laprete (Chad) as Henry Tanaka.

The new cast also includes Zack Calderon (FBI) as Rafael Garcia, Charles Alexander as Kirin O’Connor, Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Ivan Taylor, and Tanner Ray Rook as Bo Leonard.

They join returning series regulars Rachel Griffiths (Gretchen Klein), David Sullivan (Daniel Faber), Troy Winbush (Dean Young), Sophia Ali (Fatin Jadmani), Sarah Pidgeon (Leah Rilke), Jenna Clause (Martha Blackburn), and Erana James (Toni Shalifoe).

Also returning are Mia Healey (Shelby Goodkind), Helena Howard (Nora Reid), Reign Edwards (Rachel Reid), and Shannon Berry (Dot Campbell).

The Wilds is created and executive produced by Sarah Streicher alongside showrunner Amy Harris, the late Jamie Tarses of FanFare, and Dylan Clark and Brian Williams for Dylan Clark Productions.

It is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.

still rising and shining, still in hell. stream season 2 of #TheWilds may 6, 2022 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/HEuGe0cqGd — The Wilds (@thewildsonprime) February 22, 2022

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.