This Is Us Series Finale Scheduled by NBC

The Pearsons will say goodbye for good in a few months.

NBC confirmed Friday during its TCA panel for This Is Us that the series finale is set for May 24 at 9 p.m.

While the intent was to air This Is Us Season 6 uninterrupted, the hit drama is currently off the air to accommodate the Winter Olympics.

Convincing Nicky / Tall - This Is Us

The cast includes Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Jon Huertas.

"It's gonna deliver. It's truly, truly going to deliver," Ventimiglia said during the event, speaking of the final hour.

"Towards the end of the season, it's fair to say we'll live there more," Dan Folgelman said of what's to come.

Fogelman also touched upon a possible movie to follow the series.

Proud Father - This Is Us

"I say no to nothing. I'm very aware that a midlife crisis is right around the corner for me and that whatever I do next I'm going to hate in comparison to this show and these actors. So I say no to nothing," he added.

"I suspect that these six actors on your screen right now as well as those who are missing are going to be flooding your TV screens and movie screens for years to come, both in front of and behind the camera as it turns out because they're all becoming beautiful writers and directors and producers as we speak," Fogelman continued.

"When I want to do something again for This Is Us with these guys, I suspect they're gonna all be very busy and winning awards, Emmys and Oscars and all this stuff."

Rebecca Helps Nicky - This Is Us

"But sure, if we can figure out a movie down the road, I'd love to get back together with these guys and do it," he said.

"I don't know what that would be. By the end of this season, I think we'll have told the complete story so I'm not sure."

"If you were doing a movie, it's like what would've happened if Jack survived the fire or something?"

What are your thoughts on the endgame so far?

Toby and Kate's Problems - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3

Are you ready to say goodbye?

Do you think a movie should be produced?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

