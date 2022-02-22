TV Ratings: All American Returns Steady, America's Got Talent Extreme Leads Night

The broadcast networks are returning to normalcy.

There were several premieres on Monday, making way for some increased competition.

All American returned following a lengthy hiatus with 0.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating -- right on par with its season average.

All American: Homecoming followed with 0.5 million viewers and a 0.1 rating, similar to the numbers the series debut of 4400 pulled in last year.

The parent series plays well in delayed viewing, so the true test for the spinoff will be in how it holds up in the coming weeks and with DVR factored in.

NBC's America's Got Talent: Extreme launched with 4.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, allowing it to lead the night in the demo.

The numbers were understandably down vs. the summer edition, but in this ever-changing TV landscape, this is a positive response.

Heist drama The Endgame secured 3.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating with its series premiere.

It was below previous time period occupant Ordinary Joe's September series premiere (3.9 million/0.5 rating), but up vs. its average (2.3 million/0.3 rating).

CBS went with two hours of Celebrity Big Brother, which managed 2.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The celebrity edition does not perform as well as the regular edition.

FOX's rotation of 9-1-1: Lone Star (4.9 million/0.5 rating) and The Cleaning Lady (3 million/0.4 rating) were on par with recent results.

The Bachelor (3.5 million/0.6 rating) and Promised Land (1.6 million/0.2 rating) were both steady for ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.