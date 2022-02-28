TV Ratings: American Idol Dominates, The Rookie Rises

American Idol remains a solid option for ABC.

The reality series returned for its 20th season Sunday night with decent ratings.

The premiere managed 6 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, showing an impressive hold vs. its year-ago premiere.

The Rookie, meanwhile, surged with the stronger lead-in.

The Nathan Fillion-led drama managed 3.5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Over on CBS, The Equalizer returned with 7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- down a bit from its fall finale.

NCIS: Los Angeles resumed with 5.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, on par with its fall average.

SWAT returned with 3.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating. The show is not as strong as it was on Fridays, but these numbers are enough for renewal.

FOX's animation slate came down, with The Simpsons (1.4 million/0.4 rating), The Great North (0.9 million/0.3 rating), Bob's Burgers (1.2 million/0.4 rating), and Family Guy (1.2 million/0.4 rating) all on the low side.

March on The CW was down considerably in its move from Mondays, pulling in 157,000 viewers and a 0.0 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.