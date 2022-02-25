TV Ratings: Law & Order Revival Improves Timeslot for NBC, Grey's Anatomy Rises

Law & Order returned to NBC Thursday night, and the numbers were decent.

The highly anticipated revival kicked off with 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The series titled Station 19 (4.8 million/0.7 rating) for the demo win in the slot.

Law & Order SVU (5 million/0.7 rating) and Law & Order: Organized Crime (3.4 million/0.5 rating) were both solid for NBC.

Grey's Anatomy returned on the up side, with 4.4 million/0.7 rating.

Big Sky closed out ABC's night with 2.5 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The series is not holding up well this season.

Over on CBS, Young Sheldon (6.8 million/0.6 rating), United States of Al (4.9 million/0.4 rating), B Positive (4.4 million/0.4 rating), Ghosts (5.6 million/0.5 rating), and Bull (4.3 million/0.4 rating) were all on par with their season averages.

Legacies returned from a lengthy hiatus on The CW with 291,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Could The Vampire Diaries universe end this season? Quite possibly.

FOX's Joe Millionaire (1.4 million/0.3 rating), Call Me Kat (1.3 million/0.2 rating), and Pivoting (0.8 million/0.2 rating) remained low.

