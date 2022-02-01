TV Ratings: The Cleaning Lady & 9-1-1: Lone Star Show Great Stability for FOX

FOX has struggled in recent years to find a new hit drama.

The Cleaning Lady is the latest offering from the network, and it should be getting an official renewal for Season 2 in the near future.

The Élodie Yung-led drama managed 3.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

It is rare for a new show to be this stable in the ratings, but the numbers go like this: 3.7 million/0.5 rating - 3.3 million/0.5 rating - 3.2 million/0.5 rating - 3.4 million/0.5 rating.

The delayed viewing is also strong, with the show adding 60% to the demo tally with DVR factored in.

FOX would be wise to move the show out of The Resident next season.

Lead-in, 9-1-1: Lone Star drew a solid 5.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, on par with its season averages.

Over on ABC, The Bachelor managed 3.4 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo.

Promised Land was steady with its premiere in the demo.

It had 1.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating, which is not a great sign for the future.

NBC's double-pump of Kenan did 1.9 million/0.3 rating and 1.5 million/0.2 rating.

The show will probably not be back.

That's My Jam secured 2.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, while a Betty White special had 4.1 million and a 0.5 rating.

The CW's March had 300,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating, while another solid episode of 4400 had 315,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.