Vikings: Valhalla Review: Blood-Soaked Sequel Lacks the Spark of Its Predecessor

Vikings was a massive hit for History when it first launched, and it had a very successful six-season run.

A little over a year later, restarting the franchise is a risky endeavor, but Vikings: Valhalla touches down on Netflix on Friday, February 24, with an eight-episode run.

The good news is that Vikings: Valhalla sets the tone for the rest of the season pretty much off the bat, introducing us to new and familiar locations.

Some of the characters from the original series are mentioned, giving subtle hints about what became of them after Vikings Season 6 Episode 20.

Not enough time has passed to get nostalgic about the original series, but it's clear from the outset that this new series is genuinely a sequel as it has been marketed and not a spinoff with loose ties to the original series.

With an entirely new cast, the new crop of characters are largely a mixed bag, with some suffering from a lack of characterization.

Frida Gustavsson turns in a stellar performance as Freydís Eiríksdóttir, the best of the new generation of characters.

Freydis has a compelling arc throughout the first season that flows from beat to beat without feeling forced.

Freydis has all the makings of being as iconic as characters like Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars).

Bradley Freegard, who plays King Canute, outshines the two lead males throughout the first eight episodes.

King Canute is unpredictable, and Freegard is a lot of fun to watch as he navigates this very different era of the Vikings.

Sam Cortlett, who has been immersed in all of the promotional material for the series, plays Leif Erikson, a character who suffers from poor characterization.

Leif is a pivotal component of the early episodes of the series, but he starts to fall by the wayside as the series progresses.

The same can also be said for Leo Suter, who plays Harald Hardrada.

There is a lot to like about both characters, and their respective actors are excellent, but the characters lack the spark of the lead male characters of the predecessor.

The beauty of the series, however, is in its epic scale. Blood-soaked battles make up the bulk of the action, and had there been a little more development for some of the characters, the series would have been a more enjoyable affair.

That being said, there is enough here for new and older viewers to enjoy, but don't expect the impressive depth of the original characters.

Some of the characters are not as developed as they should be when we get to the final scene, which is somewhat disappointing.

The series spends a lot of time setting up compelling arcs that don't feel fulfilled by the time the final scene drops.

Yes, the series will probably be around for years, so viewers need some form of payoff to keep them excited for the second season.

Will you be watching the series?

Check out the official trailer below.

Review Editor Rating: 3.0 / 5.0 3.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 3.0 / 5.0

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.