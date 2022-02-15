Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 6

at .

Did Owen and Judd manage to get through to Wyatt?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 6, the pair tried to get through to the teen by taking him alien hunting.

Solving a Kidnapping - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 5

However, disaster struck when they found two dead bodies.

Meanwhile, Tommy joined a grief group for widowers.

What did Tommy learn about Charles?

Elsewhere, a woman feared she had been cursed.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 6 Online

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 6 Quotes

I got a 17 year old Texas boy who doesn't eat meat and never fired a gun plugged outside of a game console, so that's about as alien as it gets to me.

Judd

He's gone, and I'm still here.

Tommy

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 6

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 6 Photos

Higher Spirits -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 6
Missing Charles -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 6
Treating a Radation Patient -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 6
Alient Hunter - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 6
Radiation Site-tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 6
Fatherhood Woes -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 6
