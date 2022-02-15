Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 6

Did Owen and Judd manage to get through to Wyatt?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 6, the pair tried to get through to the teen by taking him alien hunting.

However, disaster struck when they found two dead bodies.

Meanwhile, Tommy joined a grief group for widowers.

What did Tommy learn about Charles?

Elsewhere, a woman feared she had been cursed.

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.