Watch Batwoman Online: Season 3 Episode 11

Who threatened to expose Batwoman's identity?

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 11 found the team at odds over how to make sense of the new threat.

With Gotham's most villainous pairing up, it was all hands on deck to keep the town safe.

Meanwhile, Alice decided to mess with Mary, leading to a devastating encounter that changed the show for good.

Use the video above to watch Batwoman online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.