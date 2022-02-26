Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 14

at .

Did Erin and Anthony's plan work?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 14, the pair worked a case with Erin's nephew that involved witness tampering.

A Violent Assault - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Baez forced Danny to help her find the killer of her favorite TV personality.

Elsewhere, a random shooting at police Lt. Moretti's home sent Frank on an investigation to find out the truth.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 14 Quotes

Danny: Does this happen every time?
Baez: I don't think so.
Man: Is there a doctor in the house?
Danny: Police.
[Danny goes backstage and checks the woman out]
Danny: Lunch is gonna have to wait, partner. I'm not getting a pulse.

Ray: You didn't have to come all this way just for me.
Frank: That's what happens when one of our own is shot. There's no other way.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 14

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 14 Photos

Pursuing Justice - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 14
A Random Shooting - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 14
Course-Correcting A Trial - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 14
Teaming Up - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 14
Erin Works With Joe - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 14
Tony Danza Guest Stars / Tall - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 14
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 12
  3. Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 14
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 14