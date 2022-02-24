Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 10 Episode 13

Did Severide and Seager find a way forward in their investigation?

On Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 13, the duo worked a case involving a fire at the home of a troubled young woman.

Meanwhile, Pelham moved into 51's rumored cursed office, and there was a lot to unpack.

Elsewhere, Kylie worked with Kidd to help Girls on Fire.

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.