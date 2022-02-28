Watch Family Guy Online: Season 20 Episode 12

Did Lois ditch Peter for good?

Family Guy Season 20 Episode 12 found Lois questioning her decision to marry Peter after he caused some big problems ahead of her high school reunion.

In the end, she asked Quagmire to accompany her to the big event.

Meanwhile, the rest of the family tried to hide the death of a pizza delivery man.

Who was to blame for the death?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.