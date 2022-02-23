Watch FBI Online: Season 4 Episode 13

Did the team find out the truth?

On FBI Season 4 Episode 13, a Muslim college student and his younger brother were found dead.

People associated with the men claimed they were wrongly targeted as terrorists.

Meanwhile, OA had to reconsider where his loyalties truly were when working one of the most important cases of his career.

Elsewhere, Maggie unearthed a surprising secret about someone in her inner circle.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.