Watch Law & Order Online: Season 21 Episode 1

What changed for Jack McCoy?

Law & Order Season 21 Episode 1 found old faces and new faces uniting to tackle a case that could derail the U.S. justice system.

McCoy Is Back - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 1

Bernard and Cosgrove investigated the murder of a notorious entertainer, and it was clear there was some animosity.

Meanwhile, a dispute over throwing out a confession brought a familiar face back to the forefront.

Watch Law & Order Season 21 Episode 1 Online

Law & Order Season 21 Episode 1 Quotes

Henry King did some horrible things. He took something from Nicole Bell that she can never get back. Unfortunately, in the eyes of the law, that doesn't matter. When a good woman kills a horrible man in cold blood, it's called murder.

Nolan

Bernard: We'd like to see the surveillance footage from last night, if that's possible.
Mrs. King: I'm afraid I haven't used them in years.
Donovan: Your husband is the most hated man in America and you don't even turn on the alarm?
Mrs. King: I'm from North Carolina. We don't even lock our front doors.

Law & Order Season 21 Episode 1

An Emotional Appeal - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 1
Nolan's Argument - Law & Order. Season 21 Episode 1
McCoy Is Back - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 1
McCoy Settles A Fight - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 1
Camryn Manheim as Kate Dixon - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 1
Death of an Infamous Person - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 1
