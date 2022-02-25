Watch Law & Order Online: Season 21 Episode 1

What changed for Jack McCoy?

Law & Order Season 21 Episode 1 found old faces and new faces uniting to tackle a case that could derail the U.S. justice system.

Bernard and Cosgrove investigated the murder of a notorious entertainer, and it was clear there was some animosity.

Meanwhile, a dispute over throwing out a confession brought a familiar face back to the forefront.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.