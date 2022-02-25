Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 13

at .

Did everyone manage to escape the digital takeover?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 13, the gang tried to save everyone from a series of real-life bomb threats.

Brewster Gets Involved - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 13

With Wheatley's reign over, everyone thought it was time for a break, but the new case threatened to derail everything.

Elsewhere, Stabler got closer to Olivia again, and found himself coming to a realization about their relationship.

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 13 Quotes

Bell: I'm not having you go back undercover.
Stabler: It's not going undercover. It's one meeting.
Bell: One meeting turns into two, then three, then I'm running a skeleton crew and worrying about whether you're going to come out of this alive and what lines you've crossed.

Sebastian: Go ahead! Shoot me! Put me out of my misery. I'm done playing your stupid games!
Wheatley: You're done when I tell you you're done.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 13

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 13 Photos

Digital Threats Become Real - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 13
Brewster Gets Involved - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 13
Stopping the Bombs - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 13
A Dangerous Extremist - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 13
Which Side is Sebastian On? - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 13
The Wheatleys Get Romantic - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 13
  1. Law & Order: Organized Crime
  2. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2
  3. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 13
  4. Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 13