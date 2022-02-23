Watch Naomi Online: Season 1 Episode 5

Did Naomi manage to find the bounty hunter?

On Naomi Season 1 Episode 5, the teenager tried to navigate a new wave of powers while trying to find the person who opposed her life.

Meanwhile, Naomi and Nathan rekindled their romance.

The class set off on a week-long excursion that helped them understand what was happening in town.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.