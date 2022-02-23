Watch Naomi Online: Season 1 Episode 5

Did Naomi manage to find the bounty hunter?

On Naomi Season 1 Episode 5, the teenager tried to navigate a new wave of powers while trying to find the person who opposed her life.

Concerned Naomi - Naomi Season 1 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Naomi and Nathan rekindled their romance.

The class set off on a week-long excursion that helped them understand what was happening in town.

Naomi Season 1 Episode 5 Quotes

Dee: Being alone with your thoughts can be difficult. It takes practice.
Naomi: I think I prefer boxing.
Dee: So do I.

There are two ways to deal with fear. You fight it or you face it.

Dee

Naomi Season 1 Episode 5 Photos

Bonding Time - Naomi Season 1 Episode 5
Concerned Naomi - Naomi Season 1 Episode 5
Trust Exercise - Naomi Season 1 Episode 5
Quality Time - Naomi Season 1 Episode 5
Motorcycle Shopping - Naomi Season 1 Episode 5
Dee and Zumbado Chat - Naomi Season 1 Episode 5
