Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 4 Episode 15

at .

Was there hope to save New Amsterdam?

Max had a shocking plan to change the fortunes of the hospital on New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15.

A Healing Hand -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Reynolds and Dr. Fuentes fought over the best way to handle a risky surgery.

Elsewhere, Dr. Wilder and Dr. Castries worked together to save a patient with terminal cancer.

How did it all play out?

Watch New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15 Online

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15 Quotes

Max: Yes, I would very much love to relive wet clothes Gazebo day, but I'm right in the middle of giving Veronica that ulti-
Helen: Oh, go, go, go! Give her the full Mad Max.

Max: I want to give you a choice between two doors.
Fuentes: Well, by all means, you have until security gets here to give me as many choices as you like.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15 Photos

Urgent Medical Inc -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15
A Healing Hand -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15
Holistic Healer - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15
Fuentes Throwback -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15
Dr. Palpa -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15
Conflicted Fuentes - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15
  1. New Amsterdam
  2. New Amsterdam Season 4
  3. New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15
  4. Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 4 Episode 15